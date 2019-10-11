Pool opening ‘not likely’

Another round of testing is imminent at the Surf Lakes research and development site in Yeppoon, as well as a pending announcement of the first commercial site.

“The good news that licensee demos start in two weeks - and we hope to announce the first commercial location very soon,” the company posted to Facebook.

But it wasn’t all good news.

For the first time, Surf Lakes announced the Yeppoon site would “not likely open for public use” directly to the public.

“Our long-term goal is to build dozens of commercial surf parks around the world. The R&D test facility at Yeppoon was a crucial step in this process,” the post read.

The post said the company did not have “regulatory approval” or the infrastructure in place to open to the public.

Ben Player threads through a bomb on The Island at Surf Lakes research and development facility near Yeppoon

Jake Sutton, a keen surfer from Newcastle now works the mines in Central Queensland.

He said there was a lot of displaced surfers on the CQ mines keen to hit the waves.

He said it had been two years since he last surfed and it was too far, and too time-consuming to regularly get down south for waves.

“There’s so many people up North Queensland that would pay to use this wave pool at Yeppoon,” he said.

Mr Sutton said he wasn’t the only surfer working on the mines around Central Queensland.

“So many surfers stuck up this way for work that barely get to have a surf these days, including me.

“It would be hard to take holidays all the time to go down the coast and use the pool (you) build there … this would be ideal, (Surf Lakes) would make a killing up here.

“I hope that (you) might see the potential a wave pool here would make.”

Artificial wavepool company Surf Lakes are planning to construct their first commercial wave on the Gold Coast. Pictured is the demo site located in Yeppoon, Queensland. Picture: Supplied.

The announcement got some frosty feedback from Rockhampton and Yeppoon residents, keen to get a look behind the gates.

“Well that sucks,” one person commented.

“You can’t do us like that,” said another.

One commenter said they would settle to be able to spectate during some future testing days.