Poor aim with a dart leads to Kalka Palms hotel assault

BAD AIM: After being hit by a dart, an intoxicated man has assaulted the intoxicated dart thrower last night. Contributed

ALCOHOL and darts can be a dangerous combination.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman described a situation where police were called out to Kalka Palms hotel after a game of darts went awry.

"Just after midnight, an assault was reported involving two people who were known to each other,” the spokesman said.

"A guy has accidentally thrown a dart at someone he knew.

"That guy has gotten angry and punched him.”

The QPS spokesman confirmed both men were highly intoxicated and were providing "two different versions of events”.

"It was difficult to tell who was telling the truth,” he said.

"No charges have been laid at this stage, we'll have to wait until the men sober up.

"As the two men knew each other, a complaint may not be forthcoming.

"Our investigations are ongoing.”