'Poor call' costs Capras Q-Cup boilover

Capras skipper Jack Madden was sidelined with a leg injury in Saturday's game against the Redcliffe Dolphins.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Injuries to key play makers Jack Madden and Billy Gilbert have soured one of the CQ Capras gutsiest games.

Adding salt to the wounds was a contentious no-call on a forward pass in the dying minutes of the game that led to a try that sealed the game 20-14 for the Redcliffe Dolphins.

While Capras' coach Kim Williams was smarting at the "poor call that benefited Redcliffe at a crucial moment in the game”, he did not want to focus on it but rather the spirited effort of his team which came close to beating its highly rated rivals on Saturday.

He said he was "really proud” of the performance, which was even more impressive given the team lost hooker Madden in the 10th minute and skipper and halfback Madden at half-time.

Capras player Billy Gilbert suffered a leg injury just 10 minutes into Saturday's game.

Both have leg injuries and will have x-rays on Monday but there are grave concerns that Madden has suffered a recurrence of the leg injury that kept him sidelined for 10 weeks.

Madden only returned to the Capras line-up last weekend after fracturing his fibula in the team's Round 1 win on March 10.

Front rower Bill Cullen was also forced from the field after being hit in a heavy tackle late in the game.

Luck was not on the side of the Capras but their resolve never faltered against an opposition that had won the past seven games they'd played.

While many would have predicted a one-sided contest, it certainly didn't play out that way.

The teams were level for 38 minutes of the game, with the scores locked at 10-all at half-time and 14-all for much of the second half.

Williams rated Saturday's performance as one of, if not the Capras best of the season.

"It's disappointing to lose again but I'm actually finding it pretty hard to be disappointed in that,” he said.

"I honestly believe the better side lost. I thought we deserved the win.

"The game was in the balance right till the end before a blatant forward pass by them that didn't get called. They got three repeat sets with five minutes left in the game and it's very hard to defend that under fatigue.

"But rather than be discouraged by a close loss, we need to be encouraged by the quality of performance.”

Winger Junior Kirisome scored a double, while Jerry Key crossed for the Capras other four-pointer.

Capras fullback Zeik Foster didn't put in a dynamic performance against the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Williams judged powerhouse forward Dave Taylor the Capras' best, just ahead of fullback Zeik Foster and Jamie Hill who slotted into hooker in Gilbert's absence.

The Capras have won just three games this season but Williams believes another victory is close, and could come as soon as Saturday in their home game against the Townsville Blackhawks.

"We've shown over the last couple of weeks that we're able to compete with the best teams in the comp and that's only going to add to our confidence,” he said.

"We seem to perform well against the Blackhawks. They hold no fear for us.

"We just need to improve a little bit again and we can certainly be going into that game looking for a win.”