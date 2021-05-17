‘Poor decision’: Woman caught drink driving weeks after disqualification

A woman was told she was a ‘tragedy waiting to happen’ after she was caught drink driving near Rockhampton.

A woman has been told she was a “tragedy waiting to happen” after she was caught drink driving just weeks after facing court for a similar offence.

Shirley May Williams, 34, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to driving over the general alcohol limit without a licence, driving while disqualified by court and driving an unregistered vehicle.

On March 28 police from Mount Morgan, near Rockhampton, were patrolling after being alerted to an unlicensed driver who was under the influence of alcohol.

At 5pm that afternoon they pulled over a car on Porters Rd at Baree which was being driven by Williams.

When she was spotted by police she immediately stopped and reversed up a driveway.

Williams participated in a breath test and blew a reading of 0.082.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Williams had a number of other like offences in her history.

He said the most recent entry was in February with the current offending occurring in March.

The court heard Williams was also on probation for previous offending.

Williams’ lawyer Gavin James told the court his client’s plea came at an early opportunity.

Mr James said Williams had a “long history of depression” and taking antidepressant medication.

He said probation officers were aware of her offending and weren’t taking any breach action against Williams.

Mr James said his client “clearly made a very poor decision” by getting into a car.

He conceded a suspended term of imprisonment was within range for the drink driving offence.

Mr James said his client now had insight to her issues and was awaiting confirmation into a detox program.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Williams’ plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Williams was disqualified and received probation just five weeks earlier for similar offending.

“You were a tragedy waiting to happen,” he said.

Mr Moloney also took into account Williams had insight into her issues and was medicated.

Williams was sentenced to two months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for a period of 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Williams also received a further 18 month period of probation with another licence disqualification of two years.

Convictions were recorded.

