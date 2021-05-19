Menu
The federal government’s announcement of a $600m gas-powered plant in the Hunter Valley to replace Liddell has been met with backlash from leading experts. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
News

‘Poor move’: ScoMo’s ‘appalling’ $600m plan

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
19th May 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM

Economic and energy experts alike have slammed the Morrison Government’s announcement of a new gas-fired power station in NSW, labelling it an “appalling” waste of taxpayer money that will drive up electricity prices and cause irreparable environmental damage.

The Climate Council of Australia said the $600m plant, to be built in Kurri Kurri in the Hunter Valley, didn’t make “economic sense”, arguing investment in renewable sources would be better suited.

The $600m gas-powered electricity plant in Kurri Kurri will replace Liddell, which is due to close in 2023. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Andrew Stock, a senior energy executive with over 40 years experience, said the construction of a new gas power station would not lower electricity prices for homes and businesses as promised by the government. He claimed it would only raise them.

“Gas is expensive and gas peakers that rarely run need to drive up prices to get a return … Federal interference in the electricity market also discourages private sector investment,” he said.

“Any potential shortfall created by the closure of Liddell Power Station (in 2023) would have been filled by the NSW state government and energy industry’s announced plans to build renewable energy zones and big batteries across the state.

“Renewables are the cheaper, smarter choice to meet future energy demand compared to gas, which is expensive, polluting and worsens climate change. This decision is an all-round poor move for Australian taxpayers.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor insisted the plant would secure affordable energy for NSW when Liddell shuts down.

“This project will deliver flexible gas generation to replace Liddell and maintain reliable power alongside Australia’s world-leading investment in renewables,” he said.

But Scott Morrison’s announcement has been slammed as not making ‘economic sense’. Picture: Adam Taylor
The announcement came as the International Energy Agency released a road map towards achieving global net zero emissions by 2050, highlighting a need to stop investment in new coalmines, oil and gas wells.

Economist Nicki Hutley said gas no longer made economic sense in Australia.

“It drives up electricity prices, it increases emissions at a time when the rest of the world is reducing emissions, and it creates very few jobs,” she said.

“The majority of benefit from this move will be concentrated in the hands of large gas corporations at the expense of lives and livelihoods.

“The government should invest in renewable energy technology.”

The federal government estimates up to 600 jobs will be created during peak construction, and the plant will support 1200 indirect jobs across NSW in the longer term.

