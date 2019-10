William John Dubbins simply should not have driven.

ACCUMULATED demerit points saw William John Dubbins have his licence suspended but he drove anyway.

Police caught the 18-year-old in his red Mazda sedan on Rockhampton’s Alma Street on October 10.

Dubbins pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while disqualified.

He was fined $400 and lost his licence for six months.