Poor visibility as thick fog impacts Rocky region

MOTORISTS are urged to drive to the conditions as thick fog blankets the Rockhampton region.
Visibility is poor across the region this morning due to the thick blanket of fog which settled over town around 7am.
Motorists are urged to turn their headlights on and stay focused on the road.
As yet, the fog has not appeared to have delayed any flights in or out of Rockhampton.
Tips for driving in fog:
- Drive only if it's necessary
- Use your headlights, but not your high-beam
- When visibility is severely limited, find a safe place to park, away from travel lanes, and wait for conditions to improve
- Stay focused on the road
- Roll down your window to help you hear other traffic on the road
- Allow more distance between vehicles
- Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary
- Don't drift - stay in your lane