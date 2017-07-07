'Pop-up nightclub' among exciting new Quay St additions

Cr Drew Wickerson, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Mayor Margaret Strelow view the recently completed Stage 1b of the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation, a joint State and Local Government $36 million project.

AS QUAY St reached a milestone this week, the attention has turned to how the $36 million Riverbank Revitalisation will be enjoyed.

Rockhampton River Festival will mark the first significant event held on the redeveloped heritage stretch, with stage 1b to be complete by the July 14-16 event.

But life beyond the three-day festival offers plenty, and council are eager to hear your thoughts on how to best use the space.

"After the River Festival is over and the Spiegel tent has gone home, our intention is to allow markets and stalls in a limited arrangement until Christmas, and then the real focus will be on the new Rod Laver Plaza when the lower bank of the riverfront is open,” Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

The lower bank features a water play park and restaurant.

"We are trying to avoid making too many decisions that might limit options for now,” Cr Strelow said.

"We see the six months until Christmas as a time to see how the space works and what proposals come forward.

"We do have a small budget that can help to make sure that something small happens regularly and I am very keen to hear suggestions for what people would like to see.

To get you excited, here are a few things on the horizon:

1. Spiegel tent:

This "pop-up nightclub” will be the star attraction at this years River Festival. The "timber, stained glass, mirror” structure is about 100 years old and holds up to 160 people. A series of ticketed events will be held throughout the festival and it will remain on site for a week after the festival.

2. Markets:

Markets and stalls could line the streets until Christmas.

3: Street events:

It is understood a number of Quay St venues are interested in making the most of the opportunity for future events.