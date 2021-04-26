Menu
Pop-up Polo 2019: Zac Hagendorn and Ric McCarthy on horseback.
Pop Up Polo back on bigger and better in 2021

Vanessa Jarrett
26th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
While all eyes might be on Beef Australia 2021 right now, tickets are also selling fast for the Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover Pop-Up Polo to be held in Rockhampton on June 5.

Guests attending Pop-Up Polo can expect astounding skill and daring athleticism generated by some of Australia’s best polo players and ponies.

This intimate polo action will be complimented by thoughtful, seasonal hospitality and premium beverage selections, which can all be enjoyed while mingling in the surrounds of a number of chic marquees.

All of the event favourites will return, including the divot stomp, men’s and women’s dash, pony vs. car race and fashion on the field competition, with incredible prizes on offer.

Pop-up Polo fashions on the field
Pop-up Polo fashions on the field

The event is presented by Events Queensland, that has developed this regional series, which now includes Bundaberg, with numerous other regional centres identified as suitable hosts in the coming years.

Last year’s event was due to be the third event for Rockhampton but was cancelled due to COVID.

In 2019, the event attracted more than 3000 attendees with 28 per cent from outside the region.

ROCKHAMPTON JAGUAR LAND ROVER POP-UP POLO

From 11.30am, Saturday June 5

Victoria Park, Sir Raymond Huish Drive

For tickets visit www.popuppolo.com

