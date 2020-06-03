Menu
15 yr old Saxon O'Connor concentrates on his rock stacking skills at the rock wall opposite the Bayswater at Urangan. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
Pop-up rock towers build community spirit

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 3:40 PM | Updated: 6:04 PM
URANGAN'S rock stacking trend is bringing joy to residents and offering them a break from the rigours of everyday life.

That is the view of support worker, Zack Sokol.

Mr Sokol has been taking some of his clients to see the rock towers near the pier and build their own since the beginning of the week.

"Building the towers is therapeutic and puts a smile on other people's faces," he said.

Mr Sokol credited the original creator of the trend as giving Hervey Bay something to talk about.

"People have had really nice things to say when they've seen us down here, it's almost bringing people together," he explained.

Mr Sokol said building towers helped his clients feel more included in society.

"Even though the stacks might not last forever, my clients can tell their friends they built one or point theirs out when they drive past," he said.

He started heading to the Esplanade regularly after his client, 15-year-old Saxon O'Connor, told him about the new trend and asked to see them on Monday.

 

Zack Sokol looks on as 15-year-old Saxon O’Connor adds the final rock to his tower near the Urangan pier. PHOTO: Alistair Brightman.
