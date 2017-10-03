Pop-up shop creates stimulating art environment in Yeppoon's heart

IN THE PICTURE: Artist Jet James at For Arts Sake pop up art shop in Yeppoon.

IN THE PICTURE: Artist Jet James at For Arts Sake pop up art shop in Yeppoon. Allan Reinikka ROK021017aart1

CAPRICORN Coast artists have taken a Rockhampton art idea and built on it.

Jet James and Belinda Reid, after seeing the lease arrangement at the Kern Arcade for Rockhampton artists via Rockhampton Regional Council, have managed to gather business and Livingstone council support for a one-month pop-up art shop in Yeppoon.

The pop-up shop - For Art's Sake - is located at 6James St until the end of October.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin on opening day yesterday, Jet said he and Belinda hoped to create a professional and engaging environment that, if successful, could be built upon.

He said they first got support for the venture from Keppel Coast Arts Council, then local businesses and Livingstone Shire Council.

"It's in a position in the community right in the centre,” Jet said.

"Not out the back and out of the way.

"We want to engage other artists as well as the community.

"We've got a whole bunch of stuff.”

He said there were a lot of submitted works by Capricorn Coast artists, including Joy Swindells, Kim Warcon and Catherine Boreham.

There are also a number of workshops organised, including Nude Nights (life drawing) on tomorrow starting at 6.30pm.

Cost is $25 a person, bookings essential and artists are required to take their own materials.

There is also an alleyway art battle that will be part of the Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest on October 15, where artists will compete in 30-minute knock-out rounds for prizes, including cash.

Phone Jet for more information on 0422 468 908.

To find out more about what's happening at For Art's Sake, check out the Facebook page called For Art's Sake - Pop Up Shop, email jetjames@me.com or chalkdustfinearts@gmail. com, or phone Belinda on 0416 300 878.