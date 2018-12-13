Pop-up shop full of handmade goods in time for Christmas

HANDMADE GOODNESS: Pop up shop at Allenstown Square with business owners Tara Inglis, Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen.

HANDMADE GOODNESS: Pop up shop at Allenstown Square with business owners Tara Inglis, Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen. Allan Reinikka ROK121218apopup2

A POP-UP shop has emerged in a Rockhampton shopping centre's walkway.

A group of local stallholders and handmade businesses have combined forces and put together CQ Artisan Collective.

The pop-up shop is located at Allenstown Square and will be there until Tuesday.

They have all sorts of goodies and products from 3D printed ornaments with plants, crystal grids, jewellery, essential oils and beeswax wraps.

Then there is homemade Kombucha and cordials, candles and melts, handmade notebooks and even some Christmas themed products with elf on the shelf and Santa sacks.

Frith Petersen of Splendiferous Health Well-being and Lifestyle coordinated the shop as a way of getting together and sharing the costs.

"We are all making products ourselves... it is a local collective of people making products and supporting small business,” she said.

CQ ARTISAN COLLECTIVE:

Pop up shop of handmade businesses

Allenstown Square between Prouds and SmokeMart

Running until Tuesday, including Saturday and Sunday

Businesses involved:

Splendiferous Health Well-being and lifestyle

Whitwood Permaculture Farm

Marie's Unique Gifts

Rustic Fox Crafts

GreyNerds Paradise

Saleyards Distilllery

There is varied range of products for everyone and gifts people will love.

"We have things for all people, stuff for kids, adults, grandparents, health stuff and just pretty things,” Ms Petersen said.

"I like practical Christmas presents so having some of the products here they are beneficial and useful... it shows a bit more love and thoughtfulness put into it.”

Coming up to Christmas as well, it was a way to promote and sell their products in a different avenue, rather than at the markets.

"This is how we make our money,” Ms Petersen said.

The first one she has held, Ms Petersen approached other stallholders she was friends with from the market scene and everyone was more than enthusiastic to jump on board.

It caused a bit more interest.

"We have already had other local artists that want to get involved as well,” she said.

Customers have also been loving the new shopping adventure.

"It's been really good, we've had a lot of people coming by,” Ms Peterson said.