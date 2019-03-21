Popular Anzac Day event to survive after community support

PAYING RESPECTS: Anzac Day service in Marmor Lachlan O'Grady, Austin Weeks and Max Finger vice captain at Bajool School at the 2015 service.

JAMES Wetzler was hoping for the best when he turned up for the community meeting to save Marmor's Anzac Day.

He had called the gathering in a last ditch attempt to revive the town's proud Anzac tradition, but what happened last Sunday exceeded all expectations.

More than 20 people from across the district poured into Marmor Memorial Park to throw their support behind the event.

Two familiar faces included Councillor Drew Wickerson and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, who both volunteered to pay for the event's $1100 insurance cost.

"It was great. It was a big weight off our shoulders,” Mr Wetzler said.

"Drew Wickerson will also be helping out on the day with the barbecue.

"We've got jobs allocated and people have filled positions. We've now got the support we needed.

"The organisations involved, like the band Capricorn Silver Band, were over the moon when I rang to let them know it was back on.”

The importance of the event to locals was evident at the meeting.

James Wetzler was shocked by the district's support of keeping the Marmor Anzac Day event going strong. Facebook

"Some people said they had been coming since they were kids, they want their kids to attend the services and for it to follow on with the next generation,” Mr Wetzler said.

"There will be half a dozen helping out with the barbecue with Drew Wickerson and others will be helping behind the scenes.

"A lady called Ann Moy from Bajool is taking up the fortnightly raffle at Bajool Hotel and will be sitting in front of the shop trying to sell tickets to raise money for the day.

"We raise money and do raffles all year. It doesn't stop.”

Mr Wetzler said the money would not only go towards running the event, but also towards supplying the entertainment and ex-servicemen (known as Nashos) with food and beverages.

This also extends to former and current servicemen who need assistance throughout the rest of the year.

"It's about giving back,” Mr Wetzler said.

"We don't just look after them for the one day, but also during the year.

"If they need something, or are short a dollar or two, we take money out of our kitty and help them.”

Now that the day has been put back on track, the public is in for a treat this year with the organisations involved saying the 2019 Anzac Day commemoration in Marmor will be bigger and better than ever.

Anzac Day program

4.27am: Dawn service at Marmor Memorial Park. Followed by a bacon, egg, sausage and toast breakfast at the Fire Brigade shed.

4.05pm: Afternoon service. The march will kick off from the CWA hall.

4.27pm: Afternoon ceremony at Marmor Memorial Park. Entertainment, Australian and New Zealand national anthems. Followed by entertainment, food and festivities at the Railway Hotel beer garden.