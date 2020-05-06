Popular attraction returns to CQ waters

SEVEN SEAS: Notorious skipper Graeme Wylie is voyaging to Far North Queensland as he sees out the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE beloved pirate ship Notorious, captained by Graeme Wylie, has made its much-anticipated return to Central Queensland waters.

The 17.5m vessel was last weekend spotted distanced a few hundred metres off Yeppoon’s coast, though this visit is vastly different from its previous up-close-and-personal experience.

Instead of anchoring in Keppel Bay Marina like Mr Wylie and wife Felicite did back in 2017, the ship remained anchored a few hundred metres off Yeppoon.

Unfortunately, plans to open the ship to the general public once again were ultimately cancelled in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

AHOY: The Notorious ship is dropping anchor in CQ waters amid COVID-19 isolation.

“We are just passing through the area, we would normally love to be working and open up the ship to the public, but the virus has really stopped us from doing that,” Mrs Wylie said.

“What’s unusual is that we still attract a lot of attention, so we have to stay far away, we can’t really bring the ship into the port because people still gather.”

Instead, the couple will spend their time isolating at sea taking in the sights of Queensland’s stunning and sometimes untouched coast.

Plans for travel to Far North Queensland have also been suspended as the pair considers Central Queensland waters for their isolation after anchoring at Port Clinton.

“We had planned for FNQ, but we need to figure out where we can sit out this period, not attract too much attention but still be reached,” Mrs Wylie said.

Despite public health orders halting the public’s on-board experience, Mrs Wylie said spirits remained high aboard the vessel.

BACK AGAIN: Felicite and Graeme Wylie (pictured with Teagan Rose) are passing through Yeppoon’s waters as they postpone plans to dock.

“When you live on a vessel, you’re pretty well on by yourselves most of the time anyway,” she said.

“We’ve been trying to keep a low profile. Last time we were ashore in Moreton Bay at Manly and Gladstone.”

The couple has called the impressive vessel home since its maiden voyage from Port Phillip Bay in south-west Victoria eight years ago.

The Portuguese caravel was researched, designed and constructed from salvaged Monterey cypress wood by Mr Wylie after a childhood tale of a Spanish shipwreck inspired his creation.

Plans to return to open up the ship to the region’s public again will come with the easing of social distancing restrictions, Mrs Wylie said.

For more information visit their Facebook page /notorioustheship.