Popular baby item recalled over death fears

The ACCC has issued an urgent recall for two popular infant sleep pouches.

A popular piece of baby’s clothing has been recalled over fears it could suffocate children as they sleep.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued an urgent alert for the Halcyon Nights baby sleep pouch in beach forest and sweet dreams.

It found the neck opening was wider than necessary and “could allow an infant to pull the pouch over their head and may pose an entrapment hazard”.

The beach forest sleep suit.

“If the child becomes trapped in the pouch this increases the risk of suffocation or the child may overheat,” the ACCC said in a statement.

The recall applies to items bought between August 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021.

The sweet dreams sleep pouch.

Parents have been urged to immediately stop using the product and return it to Halcyon Nights for an exchange or refund.

