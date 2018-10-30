Popular cafe in running for Best in Business award

Ashleigh Ferris, Chloe Woodley and Letisha Frenken from The Two Professors

THE Two Professors is one of the local businesses in the running to take out a Rockhampton Best in Business Award 2018.

The popular coffee shop, located on the corner of William St and Bolsover St, has been short-listed in the Cafes/Takeaways category.

Letisha Frenken and her partner Josh Adams bought the Two Professors a year ago this Sunday having no previous experience in the hospitality industry.

The Two Professors holds a strong reputation in coffee circles, a reputation the couple has worked hard to uphold.

"We're super excited to be nominated as we've only been in business 12 months next week,” Ms Frenken said.

"Our customers keep coming back so they're loving it from what we're hearing.

"The first year has had its ups and downs but we're coming through the end of it now so hopefully it's all up.

"We're bringing in a few more items for Christmas.”

Ms Frenken said the key to a successful business was good staff and customer service.

"If you haven't got either of them, you don't have a business no matter what business you're in,” she said.

"If customers can't walk in here and feel like they're walking into home then the business won't succeed.

"I personally feel we serve the best coffee in town and I felt like that even before we bought it.

"It's not something we take lightly and we love our coffee so we make sure that it's perfect.”

A gala awards night to announce this year's winners and to celebrate nominated local businesses will be held at Korte's Restaurant, Parkhurst on Friday, November 9 from 6-9pm.

Proudly brought to you by Advance Rockhampton and The Morning Bulletin, tickets to the Rockhampton Best In Business Awards 2018 are available online at rockhamptontickets.com.au/event?id=7934.

Last year's event sold out, so make sure you get in quick!