Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Popular cafe stays strong during crisis

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
6th Apr 2020 12:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Rockhampton’s most popular cafes has remained open to serve its loyal customers with takeaway orders.

Continuing to deliver high quality products during these unprecedented times, The Two Professors has had takeaway sales increase despite having to reduce its trading hours.

Owner Letisha Frenken said as a result of the different operations of the business, she was sadly forced to let go of seven valued employees.

However, she’s looking onwards and upwards.

She’s noticed a difference in the cafe’s regular customer base, proving great service doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We love getting a diverse crowd through the door, seeing our regulars along with new faces,” she said.

“We appreciate the support we have previously and continuously see from our community, especially during this uncertain time.”

Ms Frenken said they are always implementing new ideas to serve their customers in diverse ways.

“We are moving into making deliveries and we are striving to shape our services around what the community needs right now,” she said.

Ms Frenken described which items were still available for purchase, coffee remaining the most popular staple.

“With our coffee, we have our cabinet and menu items available for takeaway along with our shelves of beans and range of accessories that can still be purchased by customers,” she said. “Coffee orders can also still be sent through via the Hey You app.”

You can visit The Two Professors from 5.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday, 6am to 12pm on Saturday and 6.30am to 12pm on Sunday.

The cafe will be closed over the Easter period.

The team wished their customers a happy and healthy Easter.

Phone (07) 4927 2301.

coronavirusrockhampton rockhampton business the two professors
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        premium_icon COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        Health Toowoomba man Des Williams' brother, based in Rockhampton, has expressed concerns about how Queensland Health managed the case.

        COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

        premium_icon COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

        Business Sales on hold as details emerge around a CQLX staff member who may have been...

        UPDATE:Police charge man after Rockhampton CBD arrest

        premium_icon UPDATE:Police charge man after Rockhampton CBD arrest

        Breaking Reports suggest the man was armed and harassing passing traffic

        No celebrating for an amazing 80 years

        premium_icon No celebrating for an amazing 80 years

        News After an amazing 80 years of life, Duncan Stewart was looking forward to...