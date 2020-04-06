Popular cafe stays strong during crisis

ONE of Rockhampton’s most popular cafes has remained open to serve its loyal customers with takeaway orders.

Continuing to deliver high quality products during these unprecedented times, The Two Professors has had takeaway sales increase despite having to reduce its trading hours.

Owner Letisha Frenken said as a result of the different operations of the business, she was sadly forced to let go of seven valued employees.

However, she’s looking onwards and upwards.

She’s noticed a difference in the cafe’s regular customer base, proving great service doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We love getting a diverse crowd through the door, seeing our regulars along with new faces,” she said.

“We appreciate the support we have previously and continuously see from our community, especially during this uncertain time.”

Ms Frenken said they are always implementing new ideas to serve their customers in diverse ways.

“We are moving into making deliveries and we are striving to shape our services around what the community needs right now,” she said.

Ms Frenken described which items were still available for purchase, coffee remaining the most popular staple.

“With our coffee, we have our cabinet and menu items available for takeaway along with our shelves of beans and range of accessories that can still be purchased by customers,” she said. “Coffee orders can also still be sent through via the Hey You app.”

You can visit The Two Professors from 5.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday, 6am to 12pm on Saturday and 6.30am to 12pm on Sunday.

The cafe will be closed over the Easter period.

The team wished their customers a happy and healthy Easter.

Phone (07) 4927 2301.