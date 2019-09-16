Menu
Castle Rock Farm is a farm-style accommodation located just five minutes from Byfield. Picture: Castle Rock Farm
Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

vanessa jarrett
, Vanessa.Jarrett@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
A BYFIELD accommodation operator is looking to expand their facility with more eco-friendly cabins.

Helen and John Auriac of Castle Rock Farm have applied to Livingstone Shire Council for a material of use to an eco-tourism farm in order to build three cabins and communal amenities.

The proposed locations for the new cabins and communial amenities area on the Castle Rock Rd site. Picture: Castle Rock Farm
Castle Rock Farm, located five minutes from Byfield, already has a two-storey four-bedroom house, a studio with bunk style accommodation, two mobile campers and a bush kitchen, catering for 12 to 20 people.

The application noted that the buildings are not immediately visible to visitors or neighbours.

The 44ha site on Castle Rock Rd is surrounded by the Shoalwater Bay Training facility on the Castle Rock ridgeline to the west of the property and state rainforest to the north.

The property is a mango farm which is not in production and the previous cattle paddocks are covered in regrowth vegetation.

The report states the material change of use is to establish an eco-tourism farm stay business supporting the special character of Byfield.

The development aims for minimal impact on the natural environment and highlights the natural assets of the farm as well as Castle Rock.

The farm stay will focus on low impact activities such as bush walking, nature photography, yoga and outdoor recreation.

Castle Rock Farm is described as a “tranquil haven for tourists and small groups of travellers”.

The second stage is the development of the new cabins on a cleared area 80 metres north of the main dwellings.

It is estimated to cost $150,00 over five years.

Car parking is provided near the farm entrance.

The application was lodged to council on August 26 and is now in the assessment stage.

