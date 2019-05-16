Menu
EXCITING: Judge Alison Ahearn and Ambassador Quest co-ordinator Leah Grice at the Pinefest Ambassador Quest launch.
Popular Capricorn Coast event is calling for entrants

Trish Bowman
16th May 2019 6:00 PM
THE 2019 Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest committee are calling for Ambassador Entrants for this year's Ambassadors Quest entrants to represent their region and raise funds for their chosen charity.

Ambassador Quest Coordinator Leah Grice said this year's Pinefest is going to be an amazing weekend of activities and the Ambassador Quest is sure to bring an amazing array of activities and events for the Capricorn Coast community.

"The quest is renowned for giving our young people a platform to grow and develop in a nurturing environment,” Ms Grice said.

"While the quest ultimately assists local charities, clubs and not for profit groups through the entrants fundraising endeavours, it is also about allowing our young people to grow in confidence and get to know their community.

"Entrants will be encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and take on new skills that will help them develop and grow with the assistance of mentors, Yeppoon Lioness Club and their sponsors.

"Yeppoon Lionesses will be there every step of the way lending a hand and offering advice and workshops to assist the entrants in their personal development and their fundraising endeavours.”

Leah said this is also a fabulous time for local businesses to sponsor an entrant in the quest.

"We have seen from past Ambassador Quests just how beneficial the quest is for the entire community. It is about supporting local not for profits as well as highlighting local business,” she said.

"Entrants organize a range of fundraisers boosting the activities available on the Capricorn Coast for everyone to enjoy which truly brings the community that we all know and love together.

"If you have been considering becoming a Pinefest Ambassador or you are a business who would like to sponsor an entrant, now is the time to become involved.”

If you are interested in becoming a Pinefest Ambassador entrant, contact Leah on 0407 659 282 for further information.

This year's Yeppoon Lions Pinefest will be held on the weekend of October 11-13.

There are currently three Pinefest Ambassadors entrants and organisers would love to hear from anyone else who would like to be involved.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

