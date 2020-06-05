Popular Capricorn Coast facilities to reopen tomorrow

The Yeppoon Lagoon will be reopened to the public from tomorrow.

THE Yeppoon Lagoon and Keppel Kraken will be reopened to the public from tomorrow.

The facilities were closed in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lagoon’s Change Village and Open Shower Area will remain closed, but toilets will be open.

The Keppel Kraken will also be reopened for 20 people at a time however council will not be actively monitoring numbers so common sense should be exercised.

Community showers remain closed, but toilets are open.

Councillor Tanya Lynch said the decision to reopen the facilities was made following the Queensland Government’s easing of restrictions to 20 person gatherings from June 1.

“The Yeppoon Lagoon will be open for a maximum of 20 swimmers at any one time,” Cr Lynch said.

“Patrons intending to swim will need to report to the registration area located on the southern side of the Cafe so swimmer numbers can be recorded and monitored.

“We’re asking the community to please be respectful of the restrictions which are in place to keep us all safe.”