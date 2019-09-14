Popular Capricorn Coast gallery says good-bye

LAST week the Emu Park Gallery closed its door on 42 Pattison Street for the last time marking a sad time for a space that has contributed to the Capricorn Coast arts culture for the past 15 years.

Gallery spokeswoman Barbara Tamassey said the gallery has been a focal point for the arts and a welcoming space for local, interstate and foreign visitors over the years.

Kathryn Kerr at a recent workshop will be one of many who are pleased Emu Park Gallery will continue to deliver workshops for the community

“We held a farewell soiree last Sunday to commemorate this sad occasion and while we are saddened by the closure we are looking forward to a bright future when the new purpose- built space in Hill St is complete next year,” Ms Tamassey said.

“This will herald a new beginning for the arts in Emu Park which is expected to be complete by mid-2020.

“During the waiting period, the gallery will maintain its presence in the community with pop up galleries and its ongoing workshop program still on offer.

“Recently, in our final winter workshop series, participants enjoyed a millinery workshop ‘Spring Fascination’ at St Ursula’s College, tutored by Renae Lang. Fashionable headbands and fascinators were created ready for the spring racing season ahead.”

Ms Tamassey said despite the loss of workshop space, the spring workshops will continue with Hebel Sculpture on Sunday September 29 and Bronze Casting Saturday October 19, at the home of artist Noel Brady and later, in November, Mixed Media and Lino Printing with Nora Hanasy.”

Past President and member of the Emu Park Art Gallery Noel Brady said while it was a sad day closing the doors for the last time, the new future of the art gallery and the wider arts community of the Capricorn Coast presented a fresh and exciting chapter.

“Our space in Pattison Street served us well over the years and allowed the arts community to grow and flourish with countless workshops, exhibitions, and artist events,” Mr Brady said.

“We would like to take this opportunity thank all of our patrons, supporters, past members, friends of the Gallery and anyone who has shared our journey over the past 15 years and invite you to follow us into the future as we transition to our new home.

“The gallery committee and members are still active and we’re hoping to hold pop-up galleries in the coming months.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the new long-term community arts hub would set the standard for the coastal community.

“The State Government knows just how important the role of the arts is to all our communities, which is why we’ve committed $800,000 to this project from the 2019/20 round of the Works for Queensland program,” she said.

“Across the three rounds of the program, Livingstone has received $10.4 million for 46 projects, estimated to create or support almost 300 jobs.

“Our $600 million Works for Queensland project is specifically for regional Queensland councils, with more than 16,000 jobs already supported across the State.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the Emu Park Art Gallery and its members had made a valuable contribution to the growing arts community on the Capricorn Coast and their legacy would continue and be integrated into the new arts hub.

“The new art gallery will be located on the corner of Pattison Street and Hill Street. It will establish a long-term community arts hub in Emu Park to support the Emu Park Art Gallery, increase tourism and stimulate the local economy,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“It will also promote wellbeing by creating opportunities for residents to participate in creative practices.

“Council would like to thank the Queensland Government for its valuable funding support ”

All details for workshops are on emuparkartgallery.com.au and emuparkgalleryfacebook.