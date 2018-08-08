Menu
COLOURFUL PERFORMERS: The Jitterbugs are coming to Rocky.
Popular children's show to perform at Kershaw reopening

Andrew Jefferson
8th Aug 2018 12:18 PM
AUSTRALIA'S popular, ecofriendly children's show The Jitterbugs is coming to Rockhampton on Saturday for the reopening of Kershaw Gardens.

The Jitterbugs will be the headline act at what will be a huge celebration for families across the region with four performances scheduled throughout the day. The touring children's show will light up the stage for kids of all ages in an exciting and interactive musical that focuses primarily on environmental education.

Performing in colourful costumes with live instruments, Jitterbugs' Ellen Revello said they were sure to have everyone on their feet dancing.

"We are so excited to be performing in Rockhampton this weekend and look forward to getting out into the garden with all the children from Rockhampton and afar,” Ms Revello said.

"It would be an amazing day to see all the children dress up as their favourite Jitterbug.

"We have a couple of Jitterbugs DVDs to give away to the best Jitterbugs in the audience so put on your wings and your dance shoes and join in the fun.”

The Jitterbugs will perform 30-minute shows on the main stage at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

The Kershaw Gardens reopening celebration will be held from 9am to 4pm.

