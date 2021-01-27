Popular clothing company to open new store in Rockhampton

woman is choosing the vintage clothes at portobello road market

A new retail clothing store is set to open in Rockhampton with the company recruiting for staff.

Ghanda Clothing, a popular retail company with clothes for children, teens, men and women, published the job advertisements earlier this week on Seek.com.au.

The company has stores across Australia, heavily concentrated in New South Wales and Victoria.

The Rockhampton store would the furthest store north in Queensland, with the closest store at the Sunshine Coast.

Ghanda Clothing at Westfield, Carindale. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Ghanda is a surf and street wear brand and is famous for its hand-printed fleece trackies, fleece hoodies and crews and extensive collection of T-shirts.

The stores also sell dresses, playsuits, skirts, shorts, jackets and knits along with accessories such as hats, beanies, hair clips, sunglasses, belts and footwear.

The company has a strong focus on sustainability and all of its clothing is handprinted in its Victorian warehouse.

The job advertisement is for a store manager and casual sales assistants.

It is unknown where in the city the store will open.