Popular coast tavern sells

Trinette Stevens
| 25th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
L-R Norm, Reilly and Margaret Marsden at the Marsden Tavern. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
L-R Norm, Reilly and Margaret Marsden at the Marsden Tavern.

IN what will be the end of an era for Yeppoon's night life, the Marsden Tavern will open its doors for the very last time on Saturday, March 4.

The Hill St venue, which no doubt has been the centre of many hazy memories over the past 20 years, was sold to a local businessman earlier this year after a long period of interest.

Rumours surrounding the sale suggest the new owner may have restaurant plans for the space.

The Marsden Tavern first went to auction in January 2016, with no bids and an initial asking price of $1.5 million.

While venue manager Reilly Marsden would not comment on the official sale price yesterday, he said it was a happy result for his parents Norm and Margaret Marsden, who owned the venue.

SOLD: Norm, Margaret and Reilly Marsden at the Marsden Tavern.
SOLD: Norm, Margaret and Reilly Marsden at the Marsden Tavern. Chris Ison ROK220116ctavern2

He said the pair were looking forward to retirement in Agnes Waters.

"It is somehow both sad and good,” Reilly said.

"People seem to be pretty sad about it, they like coming here to have a party and there is not going to be many other places to go.

"Dad is happy to move on, he's been in the game for over 30 years now.”

LJ Hooker Yeppoon Principal Barry Vale said there was a lot of interest in the property, and he was pleased the family had a positive result.

"It is an end of an era with Norm and Marg moving out of the main street, cause they have been an institution here for 30 odd years, as far as pub life is concerned,” he said.

Speaking to the Morning Bulletin last year, Norm said he was ready to retire and was keen to see younger faces operating the venue.

While the Marsden appears set for major change the town still has one last chance to soak in the Den experience.

To be part of the farewell party, check out the Marsden Tavern on 2 James St Yeppoon from 6pm to 3am on Saturday March 4.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Popular coast tavern sells

L-R Norm, Reilly and Margaret Marsden at the Marsden Tavern.

