The Poinciana Tourist Park at Cooee Bay has been listed for sale.
Property

Popular coast tourist destination hits the market

Melanie Plane
4th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
A POPULAR tourist destination and future development site on the Capricorn Coast has hit the market via an expressions of interest campaign.

After owning the property for seven years, the local financial investors are ready to sell the Poinciana Tourist Park at Cooee Bay.

Ray White Special Projects Queensland directors Tony Williams and Mark Creevey will steer the campaign for the park, which is fully managed, on behalf of the investors.

“Due to the demands of other business interests, the owners have decided to take the (about) 23,462 sqm site to the market – providing the opportunity for an incoming purchaser to reposition the park and take the asset to the next level,” Mr Williams said.

Comprising 132 sites, including 10 cabins and 27 permanently tenanted caravan sites as well as powered and non-powered caravan sites, the property also has potential for future development.

The land is on nine separate titles zoned for Medium Density Residential, providing a range of redevelopment options.

It also includes a development application for nine shops, with an NLA of (about) 934 sqm on a portion of the land.

Located only about 200 metres from the beach, a stone’s throw away from Yeppoon’s main strip, the site also feature a saltwater pool, large barbecue area and tropical gardens.

“An astute developer or experienced operator has the opportunity to capitalise on the strengthening market conditions in Yeppoon by purchasing the property from the current owners, to create a mixed-use tourist park and retail shopping precinct, subject to the relevant planning approvals,” Mr Creevey said.

Expressions of interest close Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

