Popular coastal business given new lease on life

RETRO REVAMP: Betty and Darryl Catlin enjoy a milkshake at their new Yeppoon business, Route 66. Shayla Bulloch

OWNING a business is something that Betty Catlin and her husband Darryl have wanted to do for years.

So when the opportunity came up to take on a much-loved Yeppoon business and make it their own, they couldn't pass it up.

Beachside 66 has been a staple for Yeppoonites, and with Betty and Darryl as the new owners, it's only up from here.

Now known as Route 66, the retro-inspired diner transports customers to a different time with old-timey booths, a jukebox, and a classic diner menu.

"It's just offering somewhere else for people to go,” Mrs Catlin said.

"That is what we are really hoping for.

"I've got lots of ideas going around my head at the moment.”

The business came up for sale at an opportune time for the Catlins and the decision to buy was obvious.

"We've been looking around for a while for somewhere, and we noticed it came up for sale and we decided to jump in there and turn it into a retro- style cafe,” Mrs Catlin said.

"It is a lot more satisfying working for yourself and doing something that we are interested in.

"I think these days with the economy going the way it is, you've got to offer that little bit more to get people through your door and it was something that isn't already in the area that we could offer people, so hopefully they enjoy coming here.”

Route 66 will be officially launched on October 12 to take advantage of Pinefest festivities.

"We have actually done no advertising or promotion ourselves yet, so it's definitely exciting to see the community get behind it already,” Mrs Catlin said.