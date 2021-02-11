Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

An Emerald restaurant has recently announced its closure following the “toughest year imaginable”.

While many Central Queensland businesses have pulled through reasonably unscathed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it certainly took its toll on many across the region.

Owner of Emerald’s Le Porte Rosse, Susan Leyland, took to Facebook on Tuesday night to share the news of the business’ closure.

“It is with deepest sadness that I inform you that, after the toughest year imaginable, Le Porte Rosse has closed for the foreseeable future,” the post read.

“I wish to thank all of our wonderful customers for the support they have given us.

“More importantly my deepest gratitude goes to all the amazing staff who have been so much like a family to me and each other.”

The post was flooded with comments of encouragement and support from fellow business owners and customers.

Bethany Prickett said she had so many fun memories at the popular Emerald restaurant and would miss the venue and its staff.

Kelly McDonald thanked employees Caitlin and Bree for their “awesome hospitality, coffee and cheerfulness in the mornings”.

The restaurant, located on the corner of Clermont and Anakie streets, has been a local favourite for celebrations, social outings and general meals, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Many others shared how much they would miss the venue and its great food and staff.

Le Porte Rosse star barista's, Brea (B) Riley and Caitlin Wicks.

“Oh no my favourite place and the best coffee. Good luck to you all,” Beth Carpenter said.

“Oh you guys made the best coffee! Super sad but good luck with your future endeavours,” Vanessa Bullough said.

“Your delicious food and amazing service will be sadly missed. You have given so many people many specials memories Take care all,” Christine Pollard said.

“I’m so sorry to hear this, I love visiting your restaurant. Hope the wheel turns in your favour very soon,” Carmen Merchant said.