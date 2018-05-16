Popular CQ business for sale with international interest

LARGE, prestigious and prosperous - the words to describe the latest blue chip investment opportunity to hit the Central Queensland market.

Korte's Resort is for sale, with a substantial lease of 40 years up for grabs.

Since opening their doors in November 2015, Korte's Resort has prospered after founder Bill Korte saw a demand for affordable quality accommodation in the region.

Knight Frank agent Pat O'Dricoll said this modern, diverse resort property will provide peace of mind for the incoming purchaser.

"I have worked with Bill since the '80s when we first put him into his first investment property,” Pat said.

"He has great strength in getting a green site and building a business from scratch.

"It's a brand new resort complex boasting 54 rooms, restaurant and bar, conference and wedding facilities, resort style pool, plus land for future expansion.

"It is also one of Queensland's most successful family hospitality operators and is situated in a growth corridor and perfectly placed for mines opening in the near future.”

The Korte family plan to retain the business and help continue its growth, but Mr O'Driscoll said they had decided to sell the property.

"They want to bring in a passive investor,” he said.

"The strength of the lease is you have the added advantage to sit with Korte's to see areas of further development.

"As an investor, this means your asset is continually growing.”

Mr O'Driscoll said the decision to sell now is because of marketplace attractiveness.

"Rockhampton is showing very strong signs going forward within the region,” he said.

"This sort of product will be very much in demand for accommodation.

"Also, it is an attractive asset because of its location as it is the closest hotel to a $1 billion army expansion.”

Mr O'Driscoll revealed they have been busy sending out information of the property and were already gaining interest.

"We have already done three inspections,” he said.

"We have also sent at least half a dozen info memorandums.”