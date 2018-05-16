Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad, Bill and Cameron Korte.
Brad, Bill and Cameron Korte. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141217tkkort
Property

Popular CQ business for sale with international interest

by Jessica Powell
16th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LARGE, prestigious and prosperous - the words to describe the latest blue chip investment opportunity to hit the Central Queensland market.

Korte's Resort is for sale, with a substantial lease of 40 years up for grabs.

Since opening their doors in November 2015, Korte's Resort has prospered after founder Bill Korte saw a demand for affordable quality accommodation in the region.

Knight Frank agent Pat O'Dricoll said this modern, diverse resort property will provide peace of mind for the incoming purchaser.

"I have worked with Bill since the '80s when we first put him into his first investment property,” Pat said.

"He has great strength in getting a green site and building a business from scratch.

"It's a brand new resort complex boasting 54 rooms, restaurant and bar, conference and wedding facilities, resort style pool, plus land for future expansion.

"It is also one of Queensland's most successful family hospitality operators and is situated in a growth corridor and perfectly placed for mines opening in the near future.”

The Korte family plan to retain the business and help continue its growth, but Mr O'Driscoll said they had decided to sell the property.

"They want to bring in a passive investor,” he said.

"The strength of the lease is you have the added advantage to sit with Korte's to see areas of further development.

"As an investor, this means your asset is continually growing.”

Mr O'Driscoll said the decision to sell now is because of marketplace attractiveness.

"Rockhampton is showing very strong signs going forward within the region,” he said.

"This sort of product will be very much in demand for accommodation.

"Also, it is an attractive asset because of its location as it is the closest hotel to a $1 billion army expansion.”

Mr O'Driscoll revealed they have been busy sending out information of the property and were already gaining interest.

"We have already done three inspections,” he said.

"We have also sent at least half a dozen info memorandums.”

business for sale knight frank korte's resort pat o'driscoll rockhampton property
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lauga: Renaming landmarks rights a wrong

    premium_icon Lauga: Renaming landmarks rights a wrong

    Council News Keppel MP hopes mountain name changes will encourage rest of Qld to follow

    Armchair travel sessions to inspire future journeys

    premium_icon Armchair travel sessions to inspire future journeys

    Whats On Food and photography globe trotter speaks at Yeppoon travel night

    Local business joins with students to raise Black Dog funds

    Local business joins with students to raise Black Dog funds

    Community Score some amazing art work while donating to a great cause

    Family history inspires artist's CQ passion project

    premium_icon Family history inspires artist's CQ passion project

    Whats On A new collection tells the tales of Rockhampton in days gone by

    Local Partners