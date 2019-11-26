Popular CQ business reaps benefits of deer cull

A deer in the Lakes Creek area captured by one of Rockhampton Regional Council's surveillance cameras.

KOORANA Crocodile Farm is a beneficiary of Rockhampton Regional Council’s controversial deer cull in the Lakes Creek and Nerimbera area.

The council’s October operations report for planning and regulatory services was handed down at the council committee meeting today with advice that two deer at the Lakes Creek site have been caught and euthanised.

The carcasses were then supplied to the croc tourism operation at Coowonga.

Lillian Lever of Koorana Crocodile Farm told The Morning Bulletin, the two deer fed two breeding sized crocodiles for a week and was only a small amount compared to the amount of food they need to feed the entire farm.

Council moved to undertake trapping and ground shooting control of the feral deer population on September 24 with one trap in place. A second trap is being set up a unformed road reserve.

Authority to do so has been granted under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

It has been estimated there is between 100 to 500 rusa deer in the area.

The ‘state of the art’ traps are installed with cameras and are activated remotely by a mobile phone. An alert is sent to the phone when there is activity.

The feral deer have been causing significant problems for residents and drivers as they are ruining vegetation and roaming on Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd and causing accidents.

The pig trap has also been reinstated at Fraser Park, Mount Archer and are being fed again.

The report also further noted the health and environment unit received 81 requests during October.

This saw an increase in pest animal complaints, mainly in relation to pigs and deer.

Pest management made initial contact within the required time frames for 24 out of 29 requests, due to working in remote areas.