Popular CQ park to be closed for works

One of Gracemere’s biggest parks is set to undergo a full clean and reseal from next week.

The wet play area at Cedric Archer Park will be closed for a couple of weeks from next Monday for the works to take place.

The works will be carried out by Rockhampton Regional Council local contractors, Benchmark Asset and Maintenance.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the maintenance work would keep the play area in top shape.

“We know thousands of people have enjoyed this fabulous wet play area since it opened in 2017, and it’s a real gem for Gracemere,” Ms Rutherford said.

“Areas like these need ongoing maintenance to keep them in shape, and that’s what we are doing here.

“We will be giving the area a deep clean, as well as resealing the ground surface.

“As always we try to use local contractors, and I’m delighted Benchmark Asset and Maintenance will be doing this work for us.”

Councillor Ellen Smith said the play area was well loved by residents.

“It really is a wonderful spot for families,” Ms Smith said.

“As the temperatures drop in the winter it gets used a bit less, so it’s a perfect time to get this maintenance work done.

“The area will be closed, and we thank everyone for their patience while these improvements are made.”

