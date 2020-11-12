Popular CQ sports administrator soon to call time on career

Denise Edwards will finish up as the administrator at Rockhampton Touch Association at the end of the year after 12 years in the position.

DENISE Edwards has delivered her last Red Rooster Junior Carnival as the Rockhampton Touch Association’s administrator.

She will at the end of the year stand down from the position in which she has served for the past 12 years.

“I’m 65 years old, it’s time for me to retire,” she said.

“I am going to see out our junior grand finals at the end of November and then I’ll just spend some time doing some general housework before finishing up.

“I’ve been involved with the sport of touch since 1980 in one capacity or another.

“I’ve done it all but being the administrator is a job that I’ve honestly just loved.”

The expansion of the Red Rooster Junior Carnival is one of the things that sits high on Edwards’ list of achievements.

What started as a one-day event with about 70 teams now runs over two days and last year attracted a record 124 boys and girls teams.

COVID-19 had an impact on the 2020 edition, which attracted 107 teams last weekend.

“I can lay claim to taking it from a one-day carnival to a full weekend,” Edwards said.

Rockhampton Junior Touch president Mick Callow, administrator Denise Edwards and Rockhampton Touch president Gary Benbow are all smiles after collecting the Champion Affiliate Cup at the 2018 Junior State Cup.

“It’s always been a wonderful carnival, and it’s always run the same way with a focus on participation.

“It just grew and grew and grew and there is nothing I enjoyed more than seeing all those kids running around with big smiles on their faces.

“The weekend was my last as carnival coordinator. If I’m there again, it will be as a helper or a spectator.”

Edwards said her involvement with the association’s junior representative teams had also been a highlight.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most is the juniors, taking the teams away to Junior State Cup every year,” she said.

“It’s a massive job, we’ve usually got 20 teams, but it’s extremely rewarding and something I’ve really loved doing.

“You never know, they might get me to stay on as tour leader.”

Edwards said she had worked with a number of people who, like her, were dedicated to seeing the game grow.

“To have that role and to meet so many wonderful people has been amazing,” she said.

“I’m very proud of where Rocky Touch is, and what we’ve all been able to accomplish in the last 12 years.”

