REVEALED: Item customers can't get enough of at Rocky store

IF YOU don't want to freeze through this weekend's expected cold snap, you better get cooking.

While temperatures begin to drop across centres in the Capricornia region, shoppers have been keen to get their hands on products to keep them warm this weekend.

Barbeques Galore Rockhampton owner Des Loveday spoke to The Morning Bulletin on Friday as a representative from Compact Campfire arrived with the store's new shipment of fire pits to meet the demands of local shoppers.

Their latest shipment came yesterday after stocks of fire pits sold out in the store, and the franchise quickly looked to restock.

"They're compact and come in a flat pack so they're easy to carry around," Mr Loveday said.

"They're Australian made and have a new range, so they can also be used for cooking."

Mr Loveday had noticed foot traffic within the popular franchise's Rockhampton store had picked up prior to this weekend's predicted cold snap across Central Queensland.

"We expect to have a big weekend ahead (with sales)," he said.

Central Queensland residents like Stephanie Szabo are getting set for a cosy weekend around fire places and fire pits with a maximum temperature of 13C and rain at times forecast for Rockhampton today.

"The woodstove fireplace will be getting a good workout this weekend, I got a supply of wood ready to keep the house warm and cosy," she said on Facebook.

Judy Dore agreed, saying she'd spend "a good day indoors, with a book or puzzle and a hot chocolate".

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, today Yeppoon's maximum temperature will match Rockhampton's with rain at times, while Emerald will experience morning showers and 17C and Biloela will have rain clearing with a low of 16C.

You can visit Barbeques Galore at Shop 1/437 Yaamba Road in North Rockhampton.

Phone (07) 4926 5405.