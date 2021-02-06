Popular fun run tickets now on sale

The Colour Me Capricorn fun run is approaching for 2021.

Arguably the most colourful fun run in Rockhampton, Colour Me Capricorn, is back.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue is kicking off its events for 2021 with the fun run at Kershaw Gardens on Sunday, March 28.

It is an event for the whole family that caters to all ages and abilities, with 2.5km or 5km path options and different heat times.

At 6.30am you can start to get moving with an energetic warm-up with Anthea Curtis from Hype Performance & Health, followed by a burst of colour to start the run at 7am.

Tickets are now on sale for the event and are available from https://www.trybooking.com/BMOXX

Ticket Prices:

- Adult - $25

- Youth - $15

- Team of 4 - $80

- Family (2 adults & 2 youths) - $70

An RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokesperson said the organisation was extremely grateful for its Colour Me Capricorn water station sponsor, Blackwoods as well as its colour station sponsor, Stockland Rockhampton.

“Their support enables us to deliver a great event to the community and keeps our free life-saving service flying.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for one of RACQ Capricorn Rescue’s most attended events.

If you are interested in coming on board and supporting the service and Colour Me

Capricorn, contact Kim Moss at kimm@chrs.org.au or on (07) 4922 9093.

