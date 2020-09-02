Menu
General photograph of Anytime Fitness at Wynnum Shopping Centre. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
News

Popular international gym brand plans to expand to Rocky

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 PM
WORLDWIDE gym franchise Anytime Fitness is looking to expand with two venues in Rockhampton – all it needs is a franchisee.

The 24-hour gym was founded 14 years ago in the United States and has more than 3100 gyms in 26 countries.

The company was introduced in Australia in 2008 and there are now more than 500 gyms across the country.

A franchise opportunity has been advertised on Seek Business for Rockhampton.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin about the advertisement, Anytime Fitness CEO Rob Hale said the company had found a couple of locations in Rockhampton where it was interested in opening a club.

“There is a lot of opportunities there and members would love it there, we’re really interested in the area and looking for a smart business operator,” he said.

The Rockhampton gyms would be around 600 to 800 sqm, as some of the larger sized gyms in the company.

The nearest clubs to Rockhampton are Gladstone, Biloela and Mackay.

“Queensland is a growth state for us, we are looking at the untapped potential where opportunity would be,” Mr Hale said.

Anytime Fitness in Browns Plains.
Anytime Fitness in Browns Plains.

A franchisee will receive marketing support and training with the business model being advertised as a blend of great work/life balance.

The club can be owned by someone who would manage it or an investor with an employed manager.

A typical club would have a full-time manager with a couple of part-time and casual team members, along with personal trainers who are employed or contracted trainers, Mr Hale said.

Gyms were closed a few months ago due to COVID-19 restrictions but Mr Hale has no qualms about building more gyms.

“In Queensland it seems to be better managed,” he said.

“If construction is available and can run in terms of restrictions, we will build.”

Mr Hale stated there had been no in-club transmissions of coronavirus since the pandemic started.

He noted all of the Anytime Gyms were independently audited and complied with COVID safe plans.

“It’s one of the most important things for people to be doing in times like these,” he said.

“Our goal is to be open and be safe in times like this and for people’s health.”

See the advertisement here.

