Popular local park turns feral after dark

IN AN otherwise quiet part of town, one street has been causing headaches for its residents according to The Range's representative in Rockhampton Regional Council, Drew Wickerson.

While raising an issue at Tuesday's council, Cr Wickerson said the informal parking spaces on Meter St were becoming a hub for "anti-social and disruptive behaviour”.

The majority of the street is flanked by parkland and a reservoir, and the site acts as an informal lookout where many gather during sunset, despite not being formally recognised as so.

However, the street soon becomes a problem area for residents and local police after dark, according to Cr Wickerson.

"The police are well aware that this is a bit of a haunt where people gather to engage in illegal activity,” he said.

"This is unacceptable anywhere, particularly in a residential area.”

This caused the fed-up councillor raise the issue as an urgent matter to his fellow councillors towards the end of Tuesday's meeting.

Skid marks on Meter Street.

Cr Wickerson requested a report to determine whether limiting overnight parking on the specific stretch of road would resolve the issue.

"As it stands, when police get up there, they are not able to move on people who are parked there,” he said.

"If police had the authority, through relevant sign age, they could move these people on.”

He said the area was a hot-spot for activities like hooning and he believed it was only a matter of time until someone was badly hurt.

"A broad section of the community, including police have identified that this is a problem area,” Cr Wickerson said.

The request was agreed upon by councillors, which would commission a report to determine whether "no parking” signage between specified hours would fix the problem.

"If the activities that are happening up there are occurring late at night, I want to see if controlling the hours would curtail the problem,” Cr Wickerson said.

Cr Drew Wickerson.

"There is no reason anyone should be hanging around that area in the late hours of the evening and early hours of the morning.”

He said if the time restriction trial went well, there would be a potential for developing a formalised car park or look out on Meter St.

"Council will only consider construction of a formalised carpark and lookout once the anti-social behaviour is controlled, and the local community has been consulted”.