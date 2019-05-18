Popular local wholefood business ransacked overnight

POLICE are investigating a break and enter at a local wholefood business this morning.

They were called to That Wholefood Place shortly after 5am, where they found a smashed window and a ransacked shop.

It is believed an unknown amount of people forced entry into the shop by throwing a rock at a window, which triggered an alarm.

According to a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service, upon entering they have proceeded to ransack the office.

It doesn't appear that anything was stolen at this stage and police say they have no one in custody.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage as investigations continue.

If you have any information about this crime you can call Polielink on 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton police and quote this number QP1900961982.