Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Popular local wholefood business ransacked overnight

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th May 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a break and enter at a local wholefood business this morning.

They were called to That Wholefood Place shortly after 5am, where they found a smashed window and a ransacked shop.

It is believed an unknown amount of people forced entry into the shop by throwing a rock at a window, which triggered an alarm.

According to a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service, upon entering they have proceeded to ransack the office.

It doesn't appear that anything was stolen at this stage and police say they have no one in custody.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage as investigations continue.

If you have any information about this crime you can call Polielink on 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton police and quote this number QP1900961982.

break and enter crimestoppers policelink rockhampton crime rockhampton police that wholefood place tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    premium_icon Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    Business A total of 15 homes are to be demolished or removed in the two two months

    ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have 200 words to convince you.

    Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    premium_icon Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    Crime Accused asked for bail conditions to be changed for beer

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Capras home game, Great Western PBR headline the action