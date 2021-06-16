Menu
A public funeral service will be held for Stretton MP Duncan Pegg, who lost his battle with cancer last week.
Politics

Popular MP’s life celebrated in public funeral

by Shiloh Payne
16th Jun 2021 5:24 PM
The life of Queensland State Labor MP Duncan Pegg will be celebrated in a funeral service at the Gabba next Saturday after he lost his battle with cancer last Thursday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said a funeral service would be held for the late Stretton MP at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on June 26.

"In lieu of flowers, Duncan had instead requested donations be made for Queensland Cancer Council to support more than 30,000 Queenslanders who are diagnosed with cancer each year," she said.

A funeral will be held for Stretton MP Duncan Pegg on 26 June.

Mr Pegg's family extended the invitation to the community on the Duncan Pegg Mp Facebook page.

"The family and staff of Stretton electorate office express their deepest gratitude for all of the support and tributes expressed from friends and community members in loving memory of Duncan," they wrote.

"In celebration of his life, guests are encouraged to wear bright clothing that reminds them of colourful memories they have shared with Duncan."

"We look forward to seeing you on this occasion."

The family encouraged attendees to RSVP and arrive at 10.30am for an 11am start, with entry via 'Gate 6' on Vulture Street.

Mourners could leave their tributes for a memorial book online.

