Popular music festival cancelled

Popular Victorian New Year's event Falls Festvial has been cancelled last minute due to "extreme weather conditions".

Organisers of the the four-day music festival in Lorne, which kicked off yesterday, announced the cancellation on Facebook this morning.

"It is with a heavy heart we have had to cancel the remaining days of The Falls Festival in Lorne due to the predicted extreme weather conditions forecast for Monday December 30th in the Otways and surrounding region, creating a risk to health and safety due to potential fires, smoke, severe winds and tree hazards," the festival posted.

"The decision has not been made lightly, our patron and staff safety is our priority."

