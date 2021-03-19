Popular North Rocky skate park to receive upgrades

A popular skate park in North Rockhampton will undergo upgrades this month to rectify stormwater issues.

The drainage issues and general deterioration of Lakes Creek’s Stapleton Park were reported by The Morning Bulletin in 2020 after complaints were made by locals about the facility.

Sports, Parks and Public Spaces councillor Cherie Rutherford said the upgrades would make significant improvements to community’s use of the facilities.

“During certain wet weather, we have seen the water flow and silt build up in the skate ramp and park infrastructure,” Cr Rutherford said.

“To combat this, some of the upgrades will include about 18 metres of reinforced concrete retaining wall, a new asphalt ramp over the existing path entrance, raising of the water fountain, a new swale drain to redirect the water flow, and installation of 13 metres of new kerb.”

She said local contractors Benchmark Asset Maintenance had been engaged to carry out the work.

“We don’t anticipate too much disruption to the normal usage of the park,” she said.

“Parts of the park will be fenced off during the different stages of works, but most of the park will remain open

“We will keep everyone up to date with the progress and let you know once the works are complete.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Tony Williams said he was pleased to see continued improvements being made to the area, “some of which are the result of community feedback”.

“Back in 2018, there were some major works carried out including a new amenities block, as well as the installation of flood valves to help mitigate future flood impacts in the area,” Cr Williams said.

“This new work is being carried out in response to requests from community groups, but also as part of a wider council program to improve our community assets and facilities.”

