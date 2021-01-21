Popular Rockhampton business hits the market

The BBQ and bar area.

A rare offering has hit the real estate market with the Rockhampton Golf Driving Range and Mini Golf up for sale.

The Parkhurst venue has been placed on the market as the owners look to move on.

The mini golf facilities.

The property spans 4.6 hectares and includes a four-bedroom low-set brick home, two-bedroom cottage, the driving range, mini golf facilities and a BBQ area with bar and games area.

The driving range.

Located in Parkhurst, which has been identified as the future growth area for Rockhampton, the block also has potential for development.

The 4.6ha block has potential for future development.

Real estate agent representing the property Neale Crow said there was potential to divide it into lots in the future, subject to council approval.

“It’s a business, opportunity to live there or rent out the houses,” he said.

“It’s got a lot of upsides in the future.

“We are just looking for the next owner.”

The property offers a driving range and mini golf with function areas and two houses.

Contact Neale Crow at Knight Frank Rockhampton for more information.