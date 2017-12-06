Popular Rockhampton motel sells for millions

GREAT SALE: The Albert Court motel on Alma Street recently sold for just under $3 million by Kas Woch Real Estate.

A ROCKHAMPTON motel has been sold for just under $3 million.

The Albert Court Motor Inn on Alma St has just been sold to a Queensland man by Kas Woch Real Estate.

Owner Kas Woch said the buyer had been in the restaurant trade for many years and had bought the property after he decided to venture into the motel trade.

Mr Woch has predicted an influx of investors taking interest in properties within the region.

"Obviously, with Rockhampton and the announcement of the Adani Mine, investors are gearing up to provide temporary accommodation for contractors and other workers as well as the mines that are already in operation in the towns west of Rockhampton," Mr Woch said.

Mr Woch shared why he believed people are investing in the motel trade.

"People can see there are going to be an increase and demand for temporary accommodation," Mr Woch said.

The annual income from rent at the motel is more than $364,000 and the tenant pays all outgoings.

Mr Woch said the motel was well-positioned on the Bruce Hwy near the Rockhampton CBD and there would always be passing traffic.

Albert Court consists of 44 rooms, a restaurant, pool, conference facilities, reception area and a manager's residence.

"It is very well set up to cater for the travelling public," Mr Woch said.

Albert Court Motor Inn last sold on February 6, 1991 for over $1.8 million.

In August, The Morning Bulletin reported the sale of another iconic Rockhampton motel, The Bridge Motor Inn.