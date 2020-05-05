Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th May 2020 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER three bites of the cherry, Rockhampton’s The Ranch Bar and Grill restaurant appears to have closed for good this time.

The Ranch Bar and Grill owner Lenore Herde revealed the bad news on social media at lunchtime Tuesday.

“It is time for me to go, The Ranch Bar and Grill has closed the doors,” Ms Herde said.

“Thank you to all the loyal customers over the past two years. Thanks so much to all my staff present and past, I would not have been able to do this without you all, I do hope you all learnt something from working here.

“Everyone have a nice day stay happy healthy and safe.”

Ms Herde said her staff were good with her decision to close and she had received a fair few messages of support from customers.

HIGH HOPES: The Ranch Bar and Grill's Lenore Herde was optimistic when she reopened The Ranch Bar and Grill at the Saleyards Hotel last May.
HIGH HOPES: The Ranch Bar and Grill's Lenore Herde was optimistic when she reopened The Ranch Bar and Grill at the Saleyards Hotel last May.

While the closure wasn’t entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Herde said it had a negative impact.

“I had eight staff when the COVID-19 struck. Two are still at school, one has a full-time job as well as working here. Since the virus has been around I have only had two staff working.”

SAD CLOSURE: The Ranch Bar and Grill's Lenore Herde has closed the doors for the last time on her beloved business.
SAD CLOSURE: The Ranch Bar and Grill's Lenore Herde has closed the doors for the last time on her beloved business.

Originally based on East St, The Ranch Bar and Grill was first opened by ex-bull rider Steve Gibson in 2015 in the old Post Office space.

Ms Herde and her daughter Amanda Dixon took over the The Ranch Bar and Grill in November 2016 before the business was forced to close in August 2018 due to unpaid rent issues.

After months of searching for the right location, Ms Herde decided to get back in the saddle and reopen the restaurant at the Saleyards Hotel in Allenstown last May, but unfortunately the business couldn’t go the distance.

“Since moving over here my business was never as good as it was at the old post office, that was disheartening, that’s the reason I am closing, I couldn’t get all the customers back,” she said.

“My landlord here has been fantastic and very understanding. I could not get enough customers and this was only a love for me.

“As for opening up again I am not sure as age is not on my side.”

BUSINESS CLOSURE: After closing its East St business in 2018, The Ranch Bar and Grill reopened at the Saleyards Hotel in Allenstown last year.
BUSINESS CLOSURE: After closing its East St business in 2018, The Ranch Bar and Grill reopened at the Saleyards Hotel in Allenstown last year.
business closures coronavirusrockhampton rockhampton business closure the ranch bar and grill tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An illicit Emerald house party CQ’s only slip-up

        premium_icon An illicit Emerald house party CQ’s only slip-up

        Community Police have praised Central Queenslanders after the first weekend of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

        Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox

        premium_icon Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox

        News Leon Denton faces court over drugs.

        Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine

        premium_icon Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine

        Offbeat Miner confirms operator and other workers escaped unharmed

        Schools to reopen with new outlook for students

        premium_icon Schools to reopen with new outlook for students

        News As we prepare for a return to classrooms, a Yeppoon mum reflects on home schooling...