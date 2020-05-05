Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure

AFTER three bites of the cherry, Rockhampton’s The Ranch Bar and Grill restaurant appears to have closed for good this time.

The Ranch Bar and Grill owner Lenore Herde revealed the bad news on social media at lunchtime Tuesday.

“It is time for me to go, The Ranch Bar and Grill has closed the doors,” Ms Herde said.

“Thank you to all the loyal customers over the past two years. Thanks so much to all my staff present and past, I would not have been able to do this without you all, I do hope you all learnt something from working here.

“Everyone have a nice day stay happy healthy and safe.”

Ms Herde said her staff were good with her decision to close and she had received a fair few messages of support from customers.

HIGH HOPES: The Ranch Bar and Grill's Lenore Herde was optimistic when she reopened The Ranch Bar and Grill at the Saleyards Hotel last May.

While the closure wasn’t entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Herde said it had a negative impact.

“I had eight staff when the COVID-19 struck. Two are still at school, one has a full-time job as well as working here. Since the virus has been around I have only had two staff working.”

SAD CLOSURE: The Ranch Bar and Grill's Lenore Herde has closed the doors for the last time on her beloved business.

Originally based on East St, The Ranch Bar and Grill was first opened by ex-bull rider Steve Gibson in 2015 in the old Post Office space.

Ms Herde and her daughter Amanda Dixon took over the The Ranch Bar and Grill in November 2016 before the business was forced to close in August 2018 due to unpaid rent issues.

After months of searching for the right location, Ms Herde decided to get back in the saddle and reopen the restaurant at the Saleyards Hotel in Allenstown last May, but unfortunately the business couldn’t go the distance.

“Since moving over here my business was never as good as it was at the old post office, that was disheartening, that’s the reason I am closing, I couldn’t get all the customers back,” she said.

“My landlord here has been fantastic and very understanding. I could not get enough customers and this was only a love for me.

“As for opening up again I am not sure as age is not on my side.”