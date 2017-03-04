Popular Rockhampton service station closes for maintenance

The Caltex Truckstop in North Rockhampton has been fenced off.

1:20PM: A SPOKESPERSON for Caltex has confirmed the North Rockhampton Truckstop has been closed for maintenance work since Friday.

National media manager Sally Oelerich said contractors were assessing the scope of the work needed and for the safety of employees, franchisees and customers, the company felt it was best to close the site while work was underway.

She said the company hoped the site would re-open as soon as possible, but did not have a firm date for the completion of works yet.

12PM: ONE of North Rockhampton's busiest truckstops has been fenced off with little explanation.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Caltex Truckstop on Yaamba Rd has been closed for renovations, but could not confirm any other information.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking information from the truckstop and Caltex about what the renovations involve and how long the service station is expected to be shut.