Popular Rockhampton sports club named best in CQ

IT'S official. Frenchville Sports Club is the best club in Central Queensland.

The club received the award for Best Club Central Queensland at the annual Keno & Clubs Queensland Awards at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday night.

General manager Damien Massingham said the award was a tribute to the dedicated team of board members and staff and attributed the success to the "fantastic support of our members”.

"Despite the past year, being a tough one economically for both our region and club, Frenchville Sports Club still contributed over $1 million to our community, which on a percentage basis is more than twice the average of what Queensland clubs generally contribute,” Mr Massingham said.

"This fact along with the outstanding service from our great team were contributing factors for the club's success at last night's awards.”

Frenchville Sports Club won the award against seven other nominees.

Over 1000 people attended the industry awards night.

Mr Massingham said he was proud to have won the 2019 award and thanked the staff who he said provided an enjoyable experience for the club's patrons.