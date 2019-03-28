Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEDICATED TEAM: (l-r) Greg Jackson (Director, Frenchville Sports Club), Lee Massingham, Damien Massingham (General Manager, Frenchville Sports Club), Claire Hooper (Keno & Clubs Queensland Awards Host), John Hill (Director, Frenchville Sports Club), Meegan Armstrong (Director, Frenchville Sports Club), Karen Krause, Jeff Krause (Deputy Chairman, Frenchville Sports Club) and Jason Armstrong.
DEDICATED TEAM: (l-r) Greg Jackson (Director, Frenchville Sports Club), Lee Massingham, Damien Massingham (General Manager, Frenchville Sports Club), Claire Hooper (Keno & Clubs Queensland Awards Host), John Hill (Director, Frenchville Sports Club), Meegan Armstrong (Director, Frenchville Sports Club), Karen Krause, Jeff Krause (Deputy Chairman, Frenchville Sports Club) and Jason Armstrong. Michael Warrington
News

Popular Rockhampton sports club named best in CQ

28th Mar 2019 8:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S official. Frenchville Sports Club is the best club in Central Queensland.

The club received the award for Best Club Central Queensland at the annual Keno & Clubs Queensland Awards at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday night.

General manager Damien Massingham said the award was a tribute to the dedicated team of board members and staff and attributed the success to the "fantastic support of our members”.

"Despite the past year, being a tough one economically for both our region and club, Frenchville Sports Club still contributed over $1 million to our community, which on a percentage basis is more than twice the average of what Queensland clubs generally contribute,” Mr Massingham said.

"This fact along with the outstanding service from our great team were contributing factors for the club's success at last night's awards.”

Frenchville Sports Club won the award against seven other nominees.

Over 1000 people attended the industry awards night.

Mr Massingham said he was proud to have won the 2019 award and thanked the staff who he said provided an enjoyable experience for the club's patrons.

best club central queensland frenchville sports club keno & clubs queensland awards sports club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    premium_icon Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    Business Rocky mayor taking Bernard Salt's predictions that Rocky won't make the top 20 Australian cities in 2054 as a challenge

    Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    premium_icon Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    News More than 250mm has fallen since Monday

    Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    premium_icon Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    News Both sides of politics want the road duplicated

    #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    premium_icon #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    Rural A Marlborough farming family have made an unlikely house pet