Popular Rocky cafe closed for first revamp in 11 years

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Mar 2020 10:08 AM


COFFEE Club at Stockland Rockhampton may be closed, but it’s not due to the coronavirus pandemic - it’s for renovations.

The store has temporarily closed and is expected to re-open next Friday, April 3.

The store has been in the community for more than a decade, after opening in August 2009.

This will be the first time that the store has received a face lift since opening, with renovations including new furniture, new finishes to some areas and a fresh paint job throughout.

Local business owners, John and Janette Hobbs, have been operating the Rockhampton Coffee Club since 2016.

John and Janette know their customers well.

They know when the regulars like to visit, how they like their coffee, and what their favourite orders are.

They have their fingers on the pulse of what Rockhampton-ites like, with bacon and eggs benny and bacon, eggs, tomato and toast being the store’s best-selling items.

The relationships they nurture with customers helps make the cafe a friendly and welcoming place.

The husband and wife duo have also been operating the Coffee Club at Empire Rockhampton since December 2014.

The Coffee Club Rockhampton store will continue to offer takeaway services when it reopens in April, with delivery options available from the Empire store.

        Call is out to close CQ to non-essential SEQ travellers

        COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        COURT: 29 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

