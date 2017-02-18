Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Irresistible delicacies by the single chocolate or boxed & packaged in varying ways for you at Sam Wray Chocolates Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK040211samwray-jk1

WE start with some bad news for Rockhampton chocolate lovers.

After seven years, Kern Arcade café Sam Wray Chocolates is bidding farewell this weekend.

Owners Trevor and Cathy Carige took to Facebook to thank customers for their support over the years.

"We will be concentrating on establishing our online store in the coming months so please like our page and keep your eyes peeled," they wrote.

The store will close at the end of trade on Sunday.

Someone pass me some Toblerone.

Steve's $500k start-up investment

FORMER Rocky boy and Shark Tank judge Steve Baxter has led a $500,000 investment in a Queensland start-up that is taking on the global tourism industry by connecting photographers around the world with travellers.

Travelshoot was founded on the Gold Coast by siblings Sarah Pearce and Tim Jones and has already secured major partnerships with Flight Centre, Travel Group, Helloworld and RACQ.

The Startup Smart website reports Mr Baxter said investing in Travelshoot was appealing as the startup is tackling one of Australia's largest export markets: tourism.

"It is enviable to see two founders who have built the business to this point through their own personal funding, showing their adaptability and hustle to make things work even on tight budgets,” he said.

James' story sparks national interest

THERE'S been plenty of interest after our story last week on 77-year-old Rocky man James Lindley, who is battling to find work.

The Berserker man has six university degrees, but can't get into the workforce.

We hear since The Bully's report, Mr Lindley has featured on at least one national media website and been approached by producers of a major television current affairs show.