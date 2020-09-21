Menu
The Dean Street property will go under the hammer as part of a Burgess Rawson Portfolio Auction on Wednesday.
Popular Rocky childcare centre to be auctioned in Melbourne

Melanie Plane
21st Sep 2020 10:29 AM
A HIGH PROFILE Rockhampton childcare centre will go under the hammer in Melbourne this week.

The centre at 337 Dean Street, which is home to Guppy’s Early Learning Centre - Frenchville, is one of 12 properties across the country up for sale as part of a Burgess Rawson Portfolio Auction on Wednesday.

Described by selling agents Burgess Rawson as an ‘affordable childcare investment’, the property has a new 10 year net lease to 2030 in place, plus options to 2050.

The property has been in operation as a childcare centre since 2003 and is a well maintained, purpose-built facility licenced for 84 LDC places.

The centre is set on 3627 sqm site with 37 metre frontage to busy Dean Street and 24 on-site carparks.

Burgess Rawson marketing revealed the net income for the owner of the property would be $143, 277 per annum plus GST.

The property will go under the hammer on Wednesday at 11am AEST.

