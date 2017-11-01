Popular Rocky library closes tomorrow for works

The North Rockhampton library is set for an upgrade.

Renee Albrecht

THE North Rockhampton Library will be closed for renovation from tomorrow.

Rockhampton Regional Council says the facility will re-open on Monday, November 20.

During this period, the main entrance to the library will be upgraded and new carpet will be laid in the library.

The after hours chute at the North Rockhampton Library will be closed during this period, however, customers can return their items to either the Rockhampton Library or Gracemere Library.

Council apologises for any inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, please phone council on 1300 22 55 77.