Entertainment

Popular Rocky nightclub makes shock relocation announcement

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 12:47 PM
TWO OF Rockhampton’s most popular nightclubs have announced they will be reopening next month following easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Ginger Mule announced today they would be relocating their karaoke, $12 steaks and value lunch menu and cocktails to the Heritage Hotel - an establishment owned by the same person.

In a Facebook post about the changes, it was stated due to COVID-19 and the ongoing government restrictions and regulations, it was not feasible to continue to operate under the circumstances.

The Heritage Hotel will be reopening on July 1.

The Ginger Mule closed on March 20 and moved to offer takeaway meals only. It will close temporarily until COVID-19 restrictions change to a point reopening will be feasible.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

