Previous work repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive in 2016. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Council News

Popular Rocky road to close again for $3.88M works

Andrew Jefferson
by
6th Nov 2018 8:54 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has announced Pilbeam Drv will be closed to the public from next week while slope stabilisation and remediation works are completed.

Infrastructure Committee Chair councillor Tony Williams said the road would be closed to the public from Monday, November 12 to Sunday, March 31 to repair damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie last year.

"This project will be similar to what we saw after Tropical Cyclone Marcia in 2015 but on a much smaller scale," Cr Williams said.

"The closure is anticipated to be for five months this time depending on the weather and will start at the bottom of Pilbeam Drv and won't extend onto Frenchville Rd like it did last time.

 

Pilbeam Drive Mt Archer.
"The reason we have to do these works is because an assessment of damage from TC Debbie found a number of slips, scoured table trains, blocked culverts, pavement damage and debris build up, so we need to make sure this road is safe for residents and visitors to Mount Archer.

"Contractor JRT has been appointed to carry out the $3.88 million project with funding from both council and the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

 

Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville.
"Access will remain for local residents and emergency services and the road will reopen for two weeks to the general public over the Christmas break as well as weekends on the school holidays for people to enjoy Mount Archer.

"While these works are going on, we'd like to thank the community for their patience as we deliver a safer road to one of our region's iconic locations," Cr Williams said.

